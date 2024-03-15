From bean to beverage

It is easy to miss the Coffee Museum in Chikkamagaluru (an initiative of the Coffee Board of India), which is just a short drive from the town. Tucked away at the end of a narrow road, at first glance, few would believe that it is a space open to the public. Set in a beautiful garden, it could be mistaken for an elegant residence. A signboard and some coffee plants in pots that line the stairs ascending to the entrance are the only indications that this aesthetic structure is marked not merely by style but substance.