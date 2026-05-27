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Homeindiakarnataka

From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister

Shivakumar taking over as Chief Minister is expected to trigger a wider State-wide political and organisational reshuffle across several key fronts.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka Pradesh Congress CommitteeKarnataka governmentKarnataka Chief Minister

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