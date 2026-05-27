From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister

<p>As Karnataka braces for a leadership transition, the possible elevation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=D%20K%20Shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> as Chief Minister is expected to trigger a wider State-wide political and organisational reshuffle across several key fronts. Factional loyalties and caste equations are expected to play a role when names are being decided for these posts. </p><p>The Congress high command has reportedly decided to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar, based on the power-sharing understanding reached after the 2023 Assembly elections. </p><p>If Shivakumar takes over as Chief Minister, Karnataka politics is likely to witness a few major changes.</p><p><strong>A new Deputy Chief Minister</strong></p><p>The most immediate vacancy would be the Deputy Chief Minister’s post currently held by Shivakumar himself. The Congress is expected to use the opportunity to recalibrate caste and regional representation within the government.</p><p>Names of senior Dalit leaders such as G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge had briefly surfaced in internal discussions over the Chief Minister's post.</p><p>With Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga strongman from Old Mysore, likely to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair, the Congress may look at appointing a fresh face as the second in command in the State Cabinet. </p><p><strong>Congress will need a new KPCC chief</strong></p><p>Another crucial post that will fall vacant is that of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, currently held by Shivakumar himself. </p><p>As KPCC chief, Shivakumar played a central role in rebuilding the Congress after its 2019 collapse, spearheading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka and leading the party’s successful 2023 Assembly campaign. The organisational position will now become critical ahead of local body polls and 2028 Assembly elections.</p>.Amid CM change buzz, Siddaramaiah to host D K Shivakumar for breakfast tomorrow.<p>The Congress leadership may prefer a consensus candidate acceptable to both the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps. Several names are likely to enter the discussion, including Ministers, working presidents, and senior legislators with organisational experience.</p>.D K Shivakumar emerges as front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister.<p><strong>Cabinet posts </strong></p><p>With the change in leadership, a comprehensive overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet is imminent. Reports indicate that Shivakumar may seek greater control over key portfolios and bring in leaders considered loyal to him in the Cabinet. Some Siddaramaiah loyalists could lose influence, though the Congress high command is expected to ensure that the outgoing Chief Minister’s camp retains substantial representation to avoid internal unrest.</p><p>Ministers close to Siddaramaiah, including K J George, H C Mahadevappa, and Byrathi Suresh, are expected to play an important role in negotiations over the transition.</p>