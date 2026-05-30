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From guarantees to 'Adhinda': D K Shivakumar's new administration is not short of challenges

They range balancing regional and caste equations in the cabinet, sustaining guarantee schemes amid financial troubles and handling the Mekedatu reservoir issue.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:46 IST
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Balancing the cabinet

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The 'Ahinda' factor 

Guarantees bring a fiscal challenge

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Bengaluru and beyond

Mekedatu and Cauvery disputes

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Published 30 May 2026, 05:46 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramiah

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