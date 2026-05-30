<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d%20k%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> prepares to take over from Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government faces a crucial phase in the southern state. </p><p>Shivakaumar's two-year stint will not be short of challenges on multiple fronts, including politics, finance and administration. They range balancing regional and caste equations in the cabinet, sustaining guarantee schemes amid financial troubles and handling the Mekedatu reservoir issue.</p><p>Here's what the new government would have to face and address quickly as the next elections are scheduled for 2028. </p>.<p>Even before taking charge formally, Shivakumar has faced an issue forming the cabinet of ministers. The Kanakpura MLA will encounter demands from senior Congress leaders representing dominant castes, regions and factions. </p><p>The portfolio allocation becomes interesting with Siddaramaiah loyalists expecting to hold on to their positions, while Shivakumar supporters expect greater representation. </p><p>The possibility of multiple deputy chief ministers could also result in further complications, even as finding balance remains key for the Congress leader. </p>.<p>One of outgoing CM Siddaramaiah's biggest political gains was the consolidated support of the 'Ahinda' community. The group includes a social collective coalition of religious minorities, backward classes and Dalits. These voters played a key role in the Congress storming back to power with absolute majority in 2023. They continue to be critical for the party. </p><p>Shivakumar, who himself is from the Vokkaliga community, enjoys the support of dominant caste. However, he will have to keep the trust of 'Ahinda'. Continuing welfare schemes targeted at the poorer sections of the society and the ability to work with Siddaramaiah could prove to be decisive in 2028. </p>.<p>Managing depleting treasury coffers while continuing the five guarantee schemes could prove to be one of the biggest challenges. The schemes together amount to Rs 51,000 crore annually. </p><p>The schemes have been well-received by the public but economists and the opposition have raised alarms over the impact on capital expenditure. </p><p>Rising subsidy commitments and borrowing limits will remain key concerns, but reducing on the welfare schemes would mean public resentment. </p>.<p>Expanding development projects beyond Bengaluru and addressing agrarian concerns will be a priority. </p><p>Representatives from northern and rural Karnataka have demanded attention even as Bengaluru enjoys special status for investment, infrastructure and administration. </p><p>Farmers continue to be distressed due to several factors like irrigation shortages, drought and frequent change in market prices. </p><p>Congress leaders from rural belts are expected to demand for better irrigation, road connectivity, drinking water supply and agricultural support. </p><p>Resource allocation should consider balancing Bengaluru's urban infrastructure development with rural requirements. </p>.<p>The Mekedatu reservoir conflict is snowballing into a major issue and navigating through the broader Cauvery issue could result in politically sensitive challenge for the Shivakumar administration. </p><p>The incoming CM will face pressure to take the project forward, especially after undertaking a padayatra from Kanakapura to Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 polls to advocate for the project. </p><p>While Karnataka claims that the project is important to meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs, neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed, raising concerns over impact in sharing Cauvery river water. </p><p>Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Stalin, who is in alliance with the Congress, has already touched upon the issue. How Shivakumar's Congress navigates through it remains to be seen. </p>