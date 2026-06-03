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From Kanakapura's agrarian family to Karnataka CM post: Timeline of D K Shivakumar's political journey

Known as one of the Congress’ most influential organisers and negotiators, Shivakumar rose from grassroots politics to become one of the most powerful leaders in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka CMKarnataka Chief Minister

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