From Kanakapura's agrarian family to Karnataka CM post: Timeline of D K Shivakumar's political journey

<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=D%20K%20Shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> is all set to take oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3, marking the culmination of a political journey that spans more than four decades. </p><p>Known as one of the Congress’ most influential organisers and negotiators, Shivakumar rose from grassroots politics to become one of the most powerful leaders in Karnataka.</p><p>Here is a look at the key milestones in his political career:</p><p><strong>Early years in student politics</strong></p><p>Born on May 15, 1962, to a farming family belonging to the Vokkaliga community in Kanakapura, Shivakumar began his political career through student activism before joining the Youth Congress.</p><h4>1985: First electoral battle against H D Deve Gowda</h4><p>Shivakumar's first major electoral contest came in 1985 when he was fielded by the Congress from the then Sathanur Assembly constituency. At the age of 23, he took on senior Janata Party leader H D Deve Gowda. Although he lost by a narrow margin, it established him as a promising young leader in State politics.</p><h4>1989: Entry into the Karnataka Assembly</h4><p>Four years later, Shivakumar returned stronger and won the Sathanur seat, entering the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the first time. The victory marked the beginning of what would become one of the longest and most influential careers in Karnataka politics.</p>.From Sathanur to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<h4>1994: Wins as an Independent</h4><p>When the Congress denied him a ticket in the 1994 Assembly elections, Shivakumar contested as an Independent candidate. Defying the party's decision, he secured victory and demonstrated his growing personal influence in the constituency.</p><h4>1999: Defeats H D Kumaraswamy</h4><p>Shivakumar further consolidated his position in Karnataka politics in 1999 when he defeated Janata Dal leader H D Kumaraswamy in Sathanur. The victory strengthened his standing within the Congress and intensified his political rivalry with the Gowda family.</p><h4>2004: Key role in defeating Deve Gowda</h4><p>In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar played a crucial role in the Congress campaign in the erstwhile Kanakapura parliamentary constituency. Journalist-turned-politician Tejaswini Gowda, contesting on the Congress ticket, defeated former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, a result widely seen as a major political setback for the Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch.</p>.D K Shivakumar: The Kanakapura rebel who loved silk shirts .<h4>Congress’ ‘crisis manager’</h4><p>Shivakumar’s reputation expanded beyond Karnataka through a series of high-stakes political interventions. In 2002, he helped the Congress leadership manage legislators during a period of political uncertainty in Maharashtra when the government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh faced a no-confidence motion.</p><p>His profile grew further in 2017 when he played a central role in hosting and safeguarding Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a Bengaluru resort ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election involving senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.</p><h4>2019: At the centre of Karnataka’s political crisis</h4><p>One of the most turbulent phases of Shivakumar’s career came in 2019 during the political crisis that led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar was deeply involved in efforts to prevent defections and keep coalition legislators together as the government battled a rebellion from within.</p><p><strong>2026: Reaches the top post</strong></p><p>After decades of electoral victories, organisational work and political negotiations, Shivakumar has now reached the highest office in Karnataka politics. He being sown-in as Chief Minister is widely seen as the beginning of a new chapter in both the Congress as well as in Karnataka politics.</p>