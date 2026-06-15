From lifeline to dumpyard, Maidala lake in Karnataka cries for restoration

<p>Tumakuru: Maidala Lake, which supplies drinking water to ten villages in the taluk and quenches the thirst of people and livestock in rural areas, has been filled with waste and is deteriorating due to poor maintenance.</p>.<p>Located about 10–11 km from Tumakuru city, Maidala Lake has completely been neglected. Tourists visiting the popular tourist destination Mandaragiri often stop and relax near the lake’s overflow point. Many throw plastic bottles, covers, and other waste into the lake, resulting in large amounts of plastic litter floating in the water.</p>.Lake restoration in Bengaluru: Why most fixes fall short.<p>The lake covers an area of 52.96 square kilometres and has a storage capacity of 293 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. At present, it holds around 230 mcft of water. The lake supplies water to Maidala, Kyatsandra, Basavapattana, Gerehalli, Kondonayakanahalli, Ayyanapalya, B M Palya, Karekalpalya, Sannappanapalya and surrounding areas. Farmers in the command area depend on the lake for agriculture, while livestock rely on it for water during the summer.</p>.<p>The lake is also the primary source for the rural multi-village drinking water scheme. The authorities have remained silent about the condition of the rain-fed reservoir. No precautionary measures have been taken near the lake bund and it has not even been fenced, allowing unrestricted public access to the lake.</p>.<p>On October 28, 2024, an engineering student was swept away in the overflowing waters of Maidala Lake. She was rescued after a 24-hour continuous operation by fire and emergency personnel and the police. Following the incident, police personnel were stationed at the site for a few days, but the situation soon returned to normal.</p>.<p>Hundreds of people visit the lake daily, and the number doubles during weekends. Despite this, no safety measures have been implemented so far.</p>