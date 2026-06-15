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Homeindiakarnataka

From lifeline to dumpyard, Maidala lake in Karnataka cries for restoration

Tourists visiting the popular tourist destination Mandaragiri often stop and relax near the lake’s overflow point.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

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