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From mother tongue to multilingualism

Learner-centred education strengthens regional languages and builds multilingual skills
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 22:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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