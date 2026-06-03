From reluctant politician to Siddaramaiah’s trusted lieutenant, political successor: Yathindra joins DKS Cabinet

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Yathindra Siddaramaiah transitions from reluctant politician to trusted successor in Karnataka's Congress leadership.
Key points
• Reluctant political entry
Initially uninterested in politics, Yathindra entered the field after his brother Rakesh's death in 2016, following pressure from his family.
• Sacrificing seat for father
In 2023, Yathindra gave up his Varuna constituency seat to help his father Siddaramaiah retain power, earning political respect.
• Rapid political ascent
Elected from Varuna in 2018 with a massive margin, Yathindra later became an MLC and a vocal supporter of his father amid power struggles.
• Expanding political influence
Despite criticism over Varuna-centric policies, Yathindra expanded his reach, playing a key role in Congress's bypoll victory in Bagalkot.
• Potential ministerial role
Speculated to join the DKS Cabinet with portfolios like Medical Education or Backward Classes Welfare, aligning with Siddaramaiah's social justice legacy.
Key statistics
58,616 votes
Yathindra's victory margin in 2018
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 03 June 2026, 09:21 IST