From reluctant politician to Siddaramaiah’s trusted lieutenant, political successor: Yathindra joins DKS Cabinet

In 2023, as the Opposition Congress sensed visible anti-incumbency and an opportunity to return to power, and as the BJP and JD(S) were gearing up to defeat Siddaramaiah — the face of the Congress, Yathindra decided to “sacrifice” his seat for his father, earning him respect in political circles