From roads to shade in Chamarajanagar

<p>Disturbed by the large-scale felling of trees during road-widening works in Chamarajanagar nearly a decade ago, 53-year-old C M Venkatesh began planting saplings along roadsides across the district. Since then, he has planted around 17,000 trees, of which about 8,000 line a seven-kilometre stretch in Chamarajanagar city.</p>.<p>In the city, his efforts span several key roads and public spaces, including a stadium campus, a university campus and the government bus stand.</p>.<p>He has also involved schoolchildren in tree-planting drives across campuses. Beyond the city, the initiative has covered around 160 km of roads, including stretches linking Gundlupet, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Yelandur, Kollegala, Hanur and Santhemarahalli. </p>.<p>Nearly 20 species of trees including banyan, pongamia and flowering trees like peltophorum, gulmohar and tabebuia rosea have been planted under the initiative. These trees have not just provided shade but have also beautified Chamarajanagar roads.</p>.The green guardian of Karnataka's Karighatta Hill.<p>Tree guards are used to protect the saplings. “Usually, 25% of newly planted saplings do not survive or are eaten by cattle but I replant them,” says Venkatesh.</p>.<p>Venkatesh, an auditor and tax consultant, spends between Rs 300 and Rs 2,500 per sapling, besides transportation costs from Mysuru and other places. He spends about Rs 12,000 a week on watering plants and pays two workers around Rs 750 per day to help care for the plants for five days a week. Residents support the initiative by sponsoring water tankers on occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries. His wife, Jayalakshmi, tends to saplings near their home and also by travelling to places such as MM Hills.</p>.<p>To sustain the initiative, Venkatesh and Jayalakshmi have invested significant personal time and resources. “During the pandemic, I sold my house and pledged my wife’s gold jewellery to raise funds for planting and maintaining trees,” he says. </p>.<p>“One day, while returning from Mysuru, I met a watermelon vendor who said that, in the absence of shade, he could do business only until 10 am and then again after 4 pm. That conversation stayed with me and I decided to plant trees,” he says. </p>.<p>An ardent fan of Dr Rajkumar, Venkatesh planted his first 10 saplings on Railway Station Road on April 24, 2017, the actor’s birth anniversary. </p>.<p>Later, Venkatesh who also runs a music school and an audio company, expanded the initiative by planting 250 trees at the district stadium as a tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam. Saalu Marada Thimmakka launched the drive on June 3, 2017.</p>.<p>“Besides providing green cover and enhancing the town’s aesthetics, the trees have helped keep Chamarajanagar cooler,” says K Devaraj, a resident.</p>.<p>M Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests, Chamarajanagar Circle, says, “The Forest Department would be happy to work with such individuals in every possible way to contribute to environmental conservation.” </p>