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Homeindiakarnataka

From RSS Shakha to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey

Before Shivakumar made his Assembly poll debut in 1985, the Congress-backed NSUI had denied him a student election ticket.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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DK Shivakumar in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

DK Shivakumar in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. 

Credit: DH Photo

D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah

D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 28 May 2026, 09:30 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressVidhana SoudhaKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarRSS

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