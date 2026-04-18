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From student leader to murder convict: Vinay Kulkarni’s political journey hits a roadblock

On Friday, a special court dealing with cases involving elected representatives sentenced Kulkarni and 15 others to life imprisonment.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:08 IST
Karnataka NewsIndian PoliticsVinay KulkarniMurder convict

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