From student leader to murder convict: Vinay Kulkarni’s political journey hits a roadblock

<p>Dharwad: Born into a political family, it was almost natural for Vinay Kulkarni to enter public life. In a short span, he rose through the ranks to occupy several key positions in the Congress party.</p>.<p>However, just as he appeared poised to emerge as a prominent Lingayat leader, his conviction in the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar has come as a bolt from the blue.</p>.<p>Political observers say Kulkarni’s career has now hit a major roadblock.</p>.<p>On Friday, a special court dealing with cases involving elected representatives sentenced Kulkarni and 15 others to life imprisonment. </p>.Vinay Kulkarni became victim of BJP conspiracy as he grew politically in North Karnataka: D K Shivakumar.<p>Kulkarni’s grandfather M K Kulkarni was also an MLA and an influential Lingayat leader, at a time when the community had distanced itself from the Congress following the party’s ill-treatment of former chief minister Veerendra Patil.</p>.<p>Vinay Kulkarni entered politics during his college days, actively participating in student elections and quickly emerging as a student leader.</p>.<p>His proximity to senior political figures and strong connect with youth helped him rise to become president of the Congress youth wing - an important stepping stone in his political journey.</p>.<p>He entered electoral politics by winning the zilla panchayat seat from Nigadi constituency as Congress candidate.</p>.<p>His initial attempt to secure a Congress ticket from Dharwad Rural constituency was unsuccessful. Undeterred, he contested as an independent and won comfortably. He soon rejoined the Congress.</p>.<p>Leveraging his strong rural base, Kulkarni earned a second opportunity to contest on a Congress ticket, though he lost during the wave in favour of B S Yediyurappa. He bounced back in 2013, winning the same constituency by defeating BJP’s Seema Masuti who was sitting MLA.</p>.<p>Ahead of the general elections the following year, the Congress high command asked him to contest from the Dharwad parliamentary constituency against Pralhad Joshi. Though initially reluctant, Kulkarni entered the fray at the insistence of then chief minister Siddaramaiah, but lost the election.</p>.<p>Despite the defeat, he was inducted into the Cabinet and given the Mines and Geology portfolio, along with the responsibility as Dharwad district in-charge minister.</p>.<p>His rift with BJP’s ZP member Yogeshgouda Goudar from Hebballi constituency started with a heated argument during a KDP meeting. Days later, Goudar was brutally murdered at Uday Gym in Saptapur of Dharwad on June 15, 2016 morning. Yogeesh’s wife, Mallamma, publicly accused Kulkarni of masterminding the murder.</p>.<p>The case was initially handed over to the CID, which gave Kulkarni a clean chit. However, after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the BJP government transferred the case to the CBI. Kulkarni was subsequently arrested and lodged in Hindalga jail.</p>.<p>Although the Supreme Court later granted him bail, he was barred from entering Dharwad district for a period. Undeterred, Kulkarni remaining away from his constituency contested 2023 assembly election and won the seat with his wife Shivaleela campaigning on his behalf.</p>.<p>However, three years later, the special court dealing with cases against elected representatives convicted him in the murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment - dealing a severe blow to his political future. He faces imminent disqualification as MLA unless the high court reverses the special court’s verdict.</p>.<p>Kulkarni’s career has seen dramatic highs and lows, but this verdict casts a long shadow over his political prospects, observe political analysts.</p>