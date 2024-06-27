FSSAI finds cancer-causing chemicals in pani puri samples in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka has come to know that the quality of pani puri being sold across the state is not up to the mark.
Nearly 22 per cent of the samples failed to meet the quality standards, officials from the department revealed. Of the 260 samples of pani puri collected from across the state, 41 were said to be unsafe as they contained artificial colours and cancer-causing agents. That apart, another 18 samples were deemed to be of poor quality, making them unfit for consumption.
Speaking to DH, Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety, confirmed the development and said that the decision to test the quality of pani puri sold was taken after the authority received numerous complaints on the same.
“Since it is one of the most sought-after chaat, we received numerous complaints pointing out quality issues in its preparation. From roadside eateries to well-known restaurants, we collected samples from every category of eatery from across the state. The test results have revealed that a substantial number of samples were unfit for consumption,” Srinivas said.
The results revealed that the eateries used chemicals and artificial colouring agents such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow, and tartrazine. These artificial colours could have a range of effects on the health of people, Dr Vishal Rao, Dean - Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre, explained to DH.
“From a simple stomach upset to cardiac diseases, these artificial colours could cause a number of health issues. A few may also cause autoimmune diseases or even renal damage. It is very important that we stop their use since they have no other value but visual attraction to food,” Dr Rao said.
The food safety officials are now analysing the situation to determine the measures that can be taken against offenders and how food safety standards can be enforced in smaller eateries. “We are analysing the results to understand the impact of these chemicals. We have also taken up the issue with the health department. We will see how this can be addressed,” Srinivas added.
The food safety department is also planning to check the quality of various other food items based on complaints from the public.
Recently, the FSSAI, Karnataka banned the use of artificial colours in kebab, gobi manchurian, and cotton candy after similar reports.
Published 27 June 2024, 16:33 IST