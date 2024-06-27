FSSAI finds cancer-causing chemicals in pani puri samples in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka has come to know that the quality of pani puri being sold across the state is not up to the mark.

Nearly 22 per cent of the samples failed to meet the quality standards, officials from the department revealed. Of the 260 samples of pani puri collected from across the state, 41 were said to be unsafe as they contained artificial colours and cancer-causing agents. That apart, another 18 samples were deemed to be of poor quality, making them unfit for consumption.

Speaking to DH, Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety, confirmed the development and said that the decision to test the quality of pani puri sold was taken after the authority received numerous complaints on the same.

“Since it is one of the most sought-after chaat, we received numerous complaints pointing out quality issues in its preparation. From roadside eateries to well-known restaurants, we collected samples from every category of eatery from across the state. The test results have revealed that a substantial number of samples were unfit for consumption,” Srinivas said.