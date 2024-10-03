FSSAI flags use of harmful colouring agents in bakery products, especially cakes in Karnataka

<p>In a new revelation, a few bakery products, especially cake samples collected from bakeries across the state are found to contain harmful colours. </p><p>Recently, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)</a> officials, who noticed the dark attractive colour used in cakes, collected a few samples to test if the bakers used only permitted colouring agents. </p><p>According to officials, of the samples collected, a few of them were found to contain harmful colouring agents such as Allura red.</p><p>“Every month, we are trying to test different categories of food products. This time, our officials noticed that a few cakes being sold in the market had extremely dark colours and hence we decided to test cake samples. Of these, cakes by a few bakeries have been reported to contain Allura red and such harmful colours,” Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety, Karnataka, confirmed to <em>DH</em>.</p>.Despite ban, synthetic dyes still being used in gobi manchurian, kebab in Karnataka.<p>Many bakers who spoke to <em>DH</em> said that the use of synthetic dyes was a common practice in the preparation of red velvet cakes, pineapple cakes, and others since the colour attracts people, especially children. </p><p>“Many of them use natural colours which are permitted and do not cause harm. However, there are a few bakers who try synthetic colours just to make the cakes look attractive,” said the owner of a bakery in Electronic City on conditions of anonymity. </p><p>Use of such synthetic colours could cause asthma and allergies among many other health issues, doctors warned. </p><p>“A few of them could also be carcinogenic and their consumption in the long term could be harmful, especially for children and young adults,” said Dr Vandana G, a private practitioner. </p><p>However, FSSAI officials said that only a small number of samples had such colours and legal action was being initiated against such bakeries.</p><p>“There is nothing to panic as of now or stop production of. Only a few bakers were found to be in violation and we will take legal action against them,” the officials said. </p>