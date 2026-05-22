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Fuel demand surge due to bulk buyers' shift to retail pumps: Centre

Demand has also been higher at state-run outlets compared to private retailers due to lower prices.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:53 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakafuelpetrol pump

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