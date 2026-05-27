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'Fulfilled all promises in three years': Siddaramaiah highlights his efforts to build 'Nava Karnataka'

Siddaramaiah emphasised that the three years of his government achieved the goal of 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka) in three years.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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