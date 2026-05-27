'Fulfilled all promises in three years': Siddaramaiah highlights his efforts to build 'Nava Karnataka'

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/party-high-command-has-decided-siddaramaiah-likely-to-resign-tomorrow-as-karnataka-cm-4018071">Siddaramaiah </a>on Wednesday asserted that his government has fulfilled all the promises made to the people of the state.</p><p>As his government completed three years in office on May 20, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the three years of his government achieved the goal of 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka) in three years.</p><p>Siddaramaiah's office has been posting messages on 'X' with a hashtag "3YearsOfNavaKarnataka".</p>.<p>"With the blessings of the people of the state, as we complete three meaningful years in power, we dedicate the credit for all the achievements of our government to every Kannadiga," the Chief Minister said.</p><p>"We take pride in having fulfilled every promise made to the people of the state before the elections. We have successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes and ensured that they reached every household," he added.</p><p>The five guarantee schemes are 'Gruha Jyothi' offering 200 units electricity free to every household, 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme promising Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family and 'Anna Bhagya' offering 10 kg rice to every member of the BPL family a month.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks time to meet Governor Gehlot on May 28 amid potential resignation rumours.<p>The Yuva Nidhi' promises Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for two years (in the 18-25 age-group) and the 'Shakti' scheme permits free travel for Karnataka women to travel within the state in government non-luxury buses.</p><p>Speaking about the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, he said it was launched with the resolve that no one should sleep hungry.</p><p>This scheme, he said has become the foundation of a healthy society by providing nutritional food security to crores of families.</p><p>So far, Rs 18,897 crore has been spent under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme to distribute free foodgrains, and 4.26 crore ration beneficiaries are now able to have three meals a day without worry.</p><p>The CMO had posted messages about conversion of B-Khata properties to A-Khata, regularising the unauthorised properties, increasing minimum wages by 60 per cent, Gruha Lakshmi scheme, state Excise reforms, Arogya Kavacha (health scheme) and Shakti scheme.</p>