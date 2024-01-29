G Janardhana Reddy's support to Hanuma dhwaj removal protests creates 'Ghar Wapsi' buzz

Mandya: Former Karnataka minister and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader G Janardhana Reddy's presence in Mandya, participating in the Keragodu padyatra and extending support to the protests related to Hanuma dhwaja, has raised curiosity among the people.

His participation in the protest has generated buzz that he might return to the BJP. If it indeed happens, it will be one more 'Ghar Wapsi' incident for the saffron party after Jagadish Shettar.

Janardhan Reddy told reporters that he is supporting the protest in Keragodu as the state government had removed the saffron flag purely on political intention. The villagers had hoisted the flag on account of 'Ram Mandir' inauguration. They had been celebrating Hanuma Jayanti for the last 40 years. The district administration's removal of the flag has hurt the sentiments of the villagers as well as all the Hindus across the state, he said.