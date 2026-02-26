Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

G Parameshwara distances himself from 'next CM' slogans raised by supporters

The Home Minister said that he had no role in the slogans raised by his followers and restated that leadership decisions would be taken at the appropriate time by the party leadership.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us