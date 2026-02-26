<p>Bengaluru: Distancing himself from slogans raised by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a>'s supporters in Tumakuru projecting him as the next Chief Minister, he said that he would not fuel speculation or lobby for the post as any decision rests with the Congress high command.</p><p>While talking to media people, the Home Minister said that he had no role in the slogans raised by his followers and restated that leadership decisions would be taken at the appropriate time by the party leadership.</p><p>He said, "I am not prepared to create any more confusion,” adding, “our High Command will take a decision at the appropriate time.” </p><p>Talking about allegations of lobbying by party workers and supporters, Parameshwara asserted, “I am not going to do any lobbying. Didn’t you hear what I said yesterday? Someone asked me whether I was going to Delhi. I did not go to Delhi. That’s it.” </p>.Parameshwara says he's capable of being CM, cites track record as State Congress chief.<p>He expressed that though his while well-wishers may express their feelings, but he had discouraged them from doing so.</p><p>He further said, "Our well-wishers here may be expressing their feelings. How can I tell them not to do that? I have told them not to do it… but in all this, as I said, I am not going to join or encourage this confusion."</p><p>Since the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has once again popped the question of a dalit chief minister, Parameshwara at the same time asserted that he was capable enough to be the Chief Minister.</p><p>Parameshwara said, “How many times should I prove my capability? I have worked as KPCC chief for eight years and brought the party to power twice. Did all this happen without my effort or calibre? I have served as deputy chief minister. So, no one should doubt my capability. I have proved beyond doubt that I am capable. It is only the circumstances and the party’s decision that need to favour me."</p><p><em>(With PTI and DHNS inputs)</em></p>