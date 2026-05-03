<p>Bengaluru: Retired IAS officer G Sathyavathi was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner at the Karnataka Information Commission on Saturday. Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> signed off on this appointment after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finalised her name.</p>.Tigala corporation gets new chief.<p>Sathyavathi was a state civil service officer before she was promoted to the IAS in 2004. Her last assignment was as secretary, department of personnel & administrative reforms (DPAR), reporting to Siddaramaiah.</p>