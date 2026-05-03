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G Sathyavathi appointed Karnataka's new Chief Information Commissioner

Sathyavathi was a state civil service officer before she was promoted to the IAS in 2004.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:20 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:20 IST
Karnataka Newsinformation commission

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