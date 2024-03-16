Gadkari sanctions Rs 576 cr for highway in Hassan district

The Union Road Transport Ministry has sanctioned Rs 576.22 cr to build four lanes of Yedegowdanahalli to Arjunahalli segment of NH-373 in Hassan district of Karnataka, spanning 22.3 km.
This corridor serves as a vital link to renowned tourist destinations such as Chikkamagaluru, Belur, Halebeedu, and Shravanabelagola, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.
The Union Minister also said that Rs 1,385 crore has been sanctioned to Karnataka for the enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects spanning a total length of 2,055.62 km under Central Calamity Relief Funds scheme.
The sanctioning of this fund would help to upgrade infrastructure but also promises to ameliorate connectivity issues, thereby fostering socio-economic development, Gadkari tweeted.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:53 IST)