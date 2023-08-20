Ganapati at Idgah Maidan: Pralhad Joshi threatens agitation if Karnataka govt prevents permission

The Idgah Maidan national-flag-hoisting agitation in Hubballi in early 1990s was the turning point for the rise of BJP in Karnataka, especially in North Karnataka. Pralhad Joshi, among other BJP leaders, are often considered products of that agitation, which had witnessed high-decibel protests, political flashpoint, violence, arrests, police firing and casualties.

"Let Parameshwara and the government (State Government) read the Supreme Court order in the Idgah Maidan case. It is the property of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) and it can use that, except on two days (Ramzan, Bakrid) for which licence is given to hold namaz. Last year, the court had also permitted Ganeshotsav celebrations at the Maidan," Joshi said.

"What is the meaning of 'not a permanent arrangement'? There is no compulsion to go to the court every time, and don't create such a situation. I want to warn the government that there would an agitation like the struggle for the national flag hoisting (at Idgah Maidan)," he added.

Last year, the HDMP (where the BJP is in power) had for the first time given conditional permission to Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to celebrate Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan for three days. The decision had come based on the majority opinion of a house panel, when there were pro and against views from corporators and different organisations.

Later, permission was also granted to celebrate Tipu Jayanti and Kanakadasa Jayanti at the Maidan. However, permission for holding Holi festival there was denied this year, citing delay in submitting application and inability to arrange required bundobust in a short notice.

This time, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali, Shriram Sena and Shree Gajanan Mahamandal have already submitted applications seeking the civic body's nod to celebrate the festival at the Maidan for 11 days next month.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-E-Islam has submitted a memorandum to Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking status quo at the Maidan, charging that some vested interests are trying to disturb peace by celebrating Ganeshotsav there.