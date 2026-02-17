Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gangavathi Court: 3 convicted for gangrape & murder of Israeli tourist; death penalty awarded

The convicts approached the group of tourists and picked a fight with them.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 04:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 04:02 IST
Karnataka Newsrapehampitourist

Follow us on :

Follow Us