<p>Mandya: Culprits smuggled ganja and a mobile phone into the Mandya prisons, which was revealed by the CCTV camera footage. The video clip has been widely circulated on social media platforms.</p><p>According to the officials, the miscreants hatched a plan to smuggle ganja and a mobile phone into the jail. As part of this, they cut a ball, and kept ganja and a mobile phone into it. Later, they came on a motorbike near the jail compound and threw the ball inside the jail premises. Later, one of the prisoners, said to be Naga, picked up the ball from there. </p><p>The jail officers, who observed all this, on the CCTV cameras, inspected the barrack cell of the prisoner and found the ball wrapped in a tape. After opening the ball, they found 10 gram of ganja and a mobile phone inside.</p><p>Mandya West Police have registered a case and a probe is initiated.</p>