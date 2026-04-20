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Ganja, mobile phone supplied into Mandya jail

Mandya West Police have registered a case and a probe is initiated.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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