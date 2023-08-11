Home
Ganja worth Rs 3.16 lakh seized from express train in Mangaluru

The baggage containing the cannabis was found in a general coach of the express train. As no one claimed its ownership, the RPF personnel seized the bag and found the banned drug inside it.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 06:26 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized 6.33 kilograms of dry ganja, valued at Rs 3.16 lakh, from a train at Mangaluru Junction railway station.

The seizure was made on Thursday from Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express train, while the RPF team was inspecting trains along with the Crime Investigation Bureau of Palakkad railway division and the state excise department ahead of Independence Day, a release here said.

The baggage containing the cannabis was found in a general coach of the express train. As no one claimed its ownership, the RPF personnel seized the bag and found the banned drug inside it.

The contraband was handed over to the excise department. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, the release said.

