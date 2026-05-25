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Homeindiakarnataka

Garments workers in Karnataka cry foul over minimum wage revision, demand CM to revoke exemption clause

The garment sector in Karnataka alone employs over four lakh workers nearly 80 per cent of whom are women.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 22:47 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahMinimum wage

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