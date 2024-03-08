JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Gayathri Vinod: Know more about Bengaluru creator who stands out as a beacon of style and heritage

Bengaluru-based digital creator Gayathri Vinod is one of the top names who has earned a nomination for the first-ever National Creators Award 2024. Gayathri continues to inspire and empower audiences around the world with her amazing saree choices. Know more about digital creator Gayathri Vinod, who is bridging the gap between tradition and modernity with her opulent saree choices.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 09:17 IST

Gayathri Vinod, a Bengaluru-based creator, has earned a nomination in the ‘Heritage Fashion Icon' Award category at the first-ever National Creators Award.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Her journey from an IT professional to a digital creator is a testament to the transformative power of innovation in the field of style.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Gayathri quit her over two decades of corporate work to become an entrepreneur with a mission of bringing the sarees back in fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Inthe times of heavy influence of Western attires, her love for six yards truly stands out and makes Gayathri one of the staunch promoters of India’s most loved attire, the saree.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Be it a Kancheepuram Silk, Ikat Print or linen saree, Gayathri has a penchant for blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Gayathri has cultivated a massive following across various social media platforms and is famous for redefining the concept of heritage fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Her love for saree came from her mother and siblings. Be it a special handloom, silk or hand-printed saree, Gayathri has always been the flag bearer of six yards and has endorsed handloom and handmade clothes.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Gayathri's journey as a digital creator started in 2015 when she actively participated in the "#100sareepact" initiative and started posting her pictures in an array of sarees with her followers on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Soon, Gayathri's fashion started gaining appreciation and earned her a niche space in the fashion fraternity.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Each ensemble of hers tells a story of craftsmanship and tradition, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

Gayathri is one of the front runners of the ‘Heritage Fashion Icon’ award at the National Creators Award 2024 and her nomination serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of fashion in the digital age.

Credit: Instagram/@g3vinod

(Published 08 March 2024, 09:17 IST)
India NewslifestyleKarnataka NewsKarnatakafashionheritageContent Creator

