Gayathri Vinod: Know more about Bengaluru creator who stands out as a beacon of style and heritage

Bengaluru-based digital creator Gayathri Vinod is one of the top names who has earned a nomination for the first-ever National Creators Award 2024. Gayathri continues to inspire and empower audiences around the world with her amazing saree choices. Know more about digital creator Gayathri Vinod, who is bridging the gap between tradition and modernity with her opulent saree choices.