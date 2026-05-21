GBA polls: Congress' fear of defeat causing delay, says Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the Congress government of “repeatedly postponing” municipal elections in Bengaluru “fearing defeat”. </p>.<p>Addressing a news conference, Ashoka said the postponement of elections amounted to “betrayal” of citizens in the city. </p>.<p>“If election had been held for the earlier 198 wards, it would have been completed long ago. However, after dividing Bengaluru into five parts, Congress’ own internal surveys reportedly showed certain defeat. That’s why the government is deliberately delaying the election,” Ashoka, who represents in the Assembly the Padmanabhanagar constituency in the city,” said. </p>.<p>Ashoka also charged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru, wanted to delay the polls until he became the chief minister.</p>.<p>“Due to Congress’ internal infighting, garbage is piling up on Bengaluru’s streets today and no development work is happening. Congress is directly responsible for this,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The BJP, Ashoka said, was “fully prepared” for the election. </p>