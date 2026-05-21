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Homeindiakarnataka

GBA polls: Congress' fear of defeat causing delay, says Ashoka

Ashoka also charged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru, wanted to delay the polls until he became the chief minister.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:25 IST
BJPCongressKarnatakaR AshokaGBA

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