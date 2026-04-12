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GBA: Teachers exempted from census work

Earlier, officers/staff of Group B and Group C of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) were assigned to the Census work.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGBA

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