<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday issued an order exempting teachers of government schools and lecturers of government PU colleges from census work. </p><p>Earlier, officers/staff of Group B and Group C of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) were assigned to the Census work. </p><p>The Principal Secretary of the DSEL had requested the Chief Commissioner of GBA to exempt teachers and lecturers assigned to re-evaluation and other examination activities, and officers/employees of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, from the Census work. Considering the request, the Chief Commissioner of GBA has issued an order. </p>