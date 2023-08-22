General Thimmayya statue toppled in accident

The statue of General Thimmayya toppled after a KSRTC bus crashed into it near the Toll Gate in Madikeri on Monday, leading to widespread criticism of the KSRTC among the public.
The bus had no passengers and was bound to the bus stand from the depot. The bus crashed into the statue in an attempt to avoid a collision with a vehicle approaching from the other side.
As a result of the impact due to the collision, Conductor Puttaswamy was thrown out of the bus and suffered a minor head injury.
The details of the driver and people in another vehicle were not available. The CCTV footage indicated that it was a pick-up vehicle. The video clip of the mishap went viral on social media.
The statue has been shifted to General Thimmayya Memorial Bhavana.
Following damage to the statue, MLA Dr Mantar Gowda visited the spot and inspected it.
The MLA said that steps will be taken to reinstall the General Thimmayya statue after discussing with NHAI and the concerned engineer. A consultation meeting will be held with officials and engineers, he added.
“We will also discuss with KSRTC officials on bearing the expenses,” said Gowda.
Former MLA M C Nanaiah gave a few suggestions on the re-installation of the statue.
MLA and legal advisor to CM A S Ponnanna appealed to the people to support the district administration, adding that steps will be taken to reinstall the statue.
Members of various organisations gathered on the spot and vented their ire against the KSRTC. They also had planned a protest in front of the KSRTC bus stand.
However, the protest was withdrawn after an assurance by Mantar Gowda on convening a meeting on August 22 to discuss the issue of the re-installation of the statue.