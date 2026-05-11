Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Genetic disorders on uptick; newborn screening, biopsy offer hope

The study shows that haematologic disorders, including thalassemia, top the list followed by inborn metabolism disorders and neurological disorders in newborns.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGenetic disorderbiopsy

Follow us on :

Follow Us