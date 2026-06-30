Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

George to urge Karnataka CM for special package for arecanut growers

The minister also suggested that the elected representatives of the district should form a delegation and urge the CM to provide compensation to the affected growers.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 18:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 18:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarK J George

Follow us on :

Follow Us