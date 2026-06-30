George to urge Karnataka CM for special package for arecanut growers

<p>Shivamogga: Energy Minister K J George promised to request Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to announce a special package for those who lost arecanut trees due to rains that lashed the district in April and May this year.</p>.<p>He noted this while presiding over the District Disaster Management Authority meeting here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The minister also suggested that the elected representatives of the district should form a delegation and urge the CM to provide compensation to the affected growers. </p><p>He said that he has received information from the deputy commissioner about the proposal submitted to the government by the district administration in this connection.</p>.<p><strong>Advance payment</strong></p>.<p>MLC Dhananjay Sarji brought to the minister’s attention that power has been disconnected to several irrigation projects in the district due to pending bills. Responding to this, the energy minister said that henceforth, electricity will be supplied to government departments only if advance payment is made.</p>.<p>He informed that a meeting of the heads of the various departments will be convened on July 3 in this connection.</p>.<p><strong>Lift irrigation</strong></p>.<p>Minister George said that it might become inevitable to fill lakes and use the lift irrigation facility. The Minor and Major Irrigation Departments should be prepared for this. He said that Mescom has not paid electricity bills amounting to crores of rupees for the lift irrigation projects in the last three years. Electricity is also being purchased from neighbouring states and distributed in the state, he said.</p>.<p>He pointed out that the government has to pay the companies that supply electricity to the state, and added that the Escoms have to pay in advance before using electricity for the lift irrigation facility.</p>.<p>He added that the use of solar energy for the lift irrigation projects will be examined in the coming days.</p>.<p><strong>Crop loss</strong></p>.<p>Speaking on the issue of untimely rains, MLC Sarji informed that horticulture crops grown in 2,500 hectares in the district were destroyed. In addition, about 11 lakh areca trees were uprooted. <br>If the government announces a special package, it will be beneficial for the farmers, he opined.</p>.<p>He claimed that the current compensation announced under the NDRF rules is not enough to maintain the destroyed plantations. He asked for relief for the victims on humanitarian grounds.</p>