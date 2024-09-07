Get approval for Mahadayi project: D K Shivakumar tells Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to work towards getting approvals for Mahadayi project and funds for Upper Bhadra project rather than wasting his energy on raising issues like MUDA and Darshan arrest.

Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I appeal to Pralhad Joshi with folded hands on Ganesha Chathurthi to get us approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for Upper Bhadra project."

He was responding to Joshi's statement that the Congress government was trying to distract people from the Valmiki Corporation scam by releasing a photograph of actor Darshan smoking inside the jail.