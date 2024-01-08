GHB members, Karnataka forest officials rescue, reunite six wolf pups

Hubballi: The members of Green Hagaribommanahalli (GHB) and Forest Department rescued and reunited six pups of a wolf at Basarakoda village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Sunday.
Sandeep, a villager, saw six pups in a sugarcane field. The farmer had set fire to the residue of the crop. Sandeep informed senior forest officials and GHB members Vijay Ittagai, Anand Babu and Vikas, who along with veterinary doctors rescued the highly dehydrated pups from the field. The pups are said to be 10-15 days old.
After giving the pups first aid and hydrating them, officials decided to leave them in the same location where they were found. Later, officials and GHB members monitored the pups from a distance and fed them water and diluted milk once every two hours. In the evening, the wolf pair (the parents) came to the spot and shifted the pups to a safe location.
Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajesh Naik told DH that all precautionary measures were taken to protect the pups. “Our officials, along with veterinarinarians, were present to monitor the health of the pups. Gladly, the pups were taken back into their pack by the wolves,” he said.