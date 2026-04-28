<p>Haveri: The parents of a young woman, who has gone missing from the house on the day of her engagement on March 25, alleged love jihad and lodged a complaint with Adur police in the district on Sunday.</p>.<p>The girl is from a Hindu family in a village in Hangal taluk, while the youth, Ibrahim Negaluru, is a Muslim and native of Naregal village.</p>.<p>Suspecting that the youth has taken away the girl after alluring her, the parents have urged the police to trace the youth and protect their daughter.</p>.Education expenses not static, can't be set to rigid upper limit: Karnataka High Court.<p>The police also came to know that Ibrahim too was missing from the house.</p>.<p><strong>Marriage</strong></p>.<p>The girl had completed B Com and was going to work in Akki Alur in the district. Her family had decided to get her married and accordingly found a groom.</p>.<p>The marriage was slated to be held on May 11.</p>.<p>Recently, they had also decided to conduct engagement on Saturday and preparations were on. However, on the day of engagement the girl has gone missing from the house.</p>.<p>The sources in the police said that there was information that the duo were in love and that Ibrahim had come near the girl’s house and took her away. </p>.<p>The police have registered a case and a search has been launched to trace the duo.</p>