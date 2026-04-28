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Girl goes missing in Karnataka's Haveri, love jihad alleged

The girl is from a Hindu family in a village in Hangal taluk, while the youth, Ibrahim Negaluru, is a Muslim and native of Naregal village.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 20:32 IST
Karnataka NewsMissing

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