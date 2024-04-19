Girl stabbed to death on campus: Victim's father slams Karnataka CM over remark, demands encounter of accused

Niranjanayya, father of Neha Hiremath (23), who was stabbed to death on her college campus in Hubballi on Thursday by her former classmate, hit back at CM Siddaramaiah over the latter's remark that the crime had taken place due to ‘personal reasons’.

Speaking to a section of media persons here on Friday, Hiremath, who is a Congress corporator at Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, said the girl had no ‘relationship’ with the accused Fayaz and this was a pre-planned murder. "The CM is tarnishing my family’s reputation through his statement," he said.

He urged the CM to be more sensitive while issuing such statements at a time when his family is going through an emotional turmoil.

Hiremath also demanded the accused Fayaz be encountered by the state. "this is the only way to give justice to my deceased daughter."