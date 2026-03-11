Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Give list of officials taking bribe for e-khata, will suspend them: D K Shivakumar to Ashoka

Deputy Chief Minister says technical issues e-khata system is facing will be resolved in the next few days
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 05:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsR Ashokae-khata

Follow us on :

Follow Us