<p>Bengaluru: The Deve Gowda-led JD(S) on Saturday urged the people of Bengaluru for a chance in power by supporting it in the impending elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering during the party’s convention here ahead of GBA elections, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to give JD(S) a clear mandate.</p>.<p>“I urge the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka to give a clear mandate to JD(S) once and help it restore administrative integrity. In my earlier tenures as chief minister, I was constrained by coalition compulsions. I request people for an opportunity to govern with full authority and accountability,” he appealed.</p>.<p>Sharing details about the measures taken by Deve Gowda for the development of Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, “Deve Gowda was the one who laid the foundation for the city becoming a technology hub. Key initiatives like introduction of Metrorail were taken during my tenure was chief minister.”</p>.<p>He mentioned that even Cauvery water supply to Bengaluru was conceptualised by Deve Gowda.</p>.Became CM twice by God's grace, will serve again if destined: Kumaraswamy.<p>“People should not forget these contributions of Deve Gowda to Bengaluru,” the former CM said.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government in the state of not allowing him to revive Kuduremukh Iron Ore Company Limited.</p>.<p>“I am trying to revamp HMT. Even for that, the state government is not cooperating,” he said.</p>.<p>He accused the Congress of demolishing houses of the oppressed classes in Kogilu and Thanisandra areas and later using the situation for political gain. </p>.<p>“We are in alliance with the BJP and I have got a good opportunity to serve the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are always committed to the alliance. The discussions regarding the alliance will happen at my level. None should speak about it on the streets. Securing my party workers and safeguarding my party is my responsibility”.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Kumaraswamy says he planned tunnel road 15 yrs ago \nCriticising the Congress government’s tunnel road project Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the tunnel road was planned 15 years ago during his first tenure as chief minister.\n“The Congress is talking about a tunnel road now. In fact I had planned a tunnel road for the city and held talks with a Korean company. The plan was to construct a tunnel road from Minsk Square to Hebbal flyover.” Even the decision for the construction of a peripheral ring road at a cost of Rs 3000 crore was taken by him Kumaraswamy claimed. Successive governments failed to complete the projects he said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Learn governance from Modi: Gowda to Siddu \nFormer PM and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda attacked the Congress government calling it the worst government the state had ever seen.\n“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must learn governance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi” he said.\nAccusing Siddaramaiah of being responsible for toppling the Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government he said “Modi invited us to join him and I agreed after we faced repeated setbacks being with the Congress. Today Kumaraswamy has been allowed to serve as union minister”.</p>