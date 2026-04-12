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Give us a chance at power in municipal polls: H D Kumaraswamy to Bengalureans

Addressing the gathering during the party’s convention here ahead of GBA elections, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to give JD(S) a clear mandate.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 02:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D Kumaraswamy

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