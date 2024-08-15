'Go-back’ protest against new director of Rangayana unfortunate: Cariappa

It should be noted that Rangayana-Mysuru has got its director after a gap of 16 months since Cariappa resigned immediately after the 2023 Assembly election. Karnataka government appointed Satish as its director, on August 12.

Rs 1 lakh salary

Cariappa said the government has done a lot for Rangayana artists. “They draw a salary of over Rs one lakh and also take a retirement benefit of Rs 20 lakh. If they intend to do something and give back to theatre art and Rangayana, they can do it without expecting a nomination,” he said.

Cariappa said, the so-called ‘progressive’ people or ‘thinkers’ and also vested interests in the Rangayana caused a lot of problems, during his term as director.

“At least, my ideology differed from theirs. So, troubling me was expected. I do not know, why they are opposing Satish’s nomination.” he said.

Cariappa welcomed the nomination of Satish and said, he would extend all support to him.

“The repertory has gone into a slumber, without a head, since March 2023, because the model code of conduct was imposed for the Assembly election. Let it spring into activity, under his leadership,” he wished.