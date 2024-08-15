'Go-back’ protest against new director of Rangayana unfortunate: Cariappa

Mysuru, DHNS: Former director of Rangayana-Mysuru Addanda C Cariappa said, the ‘go-back’ protest planned by a section of theatre persons, against the new director of the government-sponsored repertory in Mysuru, Satish Tiptur, is unfortunate.
Citing the reports in a section of the media that the so-called ‘progressive’ persons are opposing the nomination of Satish to Rangayana, stating that some senior artiste of the repertory itself should have been nominated, Cariappa said, theatre art and Rangayana are important, than any individual artiste or a lobby.
Extend support
“Despite my ideological differences with Satish, or any other artiste for that matter, I welcome his nomination. everybody should be given an opportunity and space to perform. All theatre persons should extend support to him and cooperate, for the growth and development of both theatre art and Rangayana,” he said.
It should be noted that Rangayana-Mysuru has got its director after a gap of 16 months since Cariappa resigned immediately after the 2023 Assembly election. Karnataka government appointed Satish as its director, on August 12.
Rs 1 lakh salary
Cariappa said the government has done a lot for Rangayana artists. “They draw a salary of over Rs one lakh and also take a retirement benefit of Rs 20 lakh. If they intend to do something and give back to theatre art and Rangayana, they can do it without expecting a nomination,” he said.
Cariappa said, the so-called ‘progressive’ people or ‘thinkers’ and also vested interests in the Rangayana caused a lot of problems, during his term as director.
“At least, my ideology differed from theirs. So, troubling me was expected. I do not know, why they are opposing Satish’s nomination.” he said.
Cariappa welcomed the nomination of Satish and said, he would extend all support to him.
“The repertory has gone into a slumber, without a head, since March 2023, because the model code of conduct was imposed for the Assembly election. Let it spring into activity, under his leadership,” he wished.
Published 15 August 2024, 07:28 IST