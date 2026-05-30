<p>A veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC </a>driver who spent 34 years behind the wheel has retired from service, and the internet is now celebrating his journey through a series of heartfelt viral video and warm greetings. </p><p>Joseph Machado, widely known among regular travellers on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-couple-becomes-first-indian-duo-to-run-from-mumbai-to-mangaluru-covers-947-km-in-23-days-3438572">Mangaluru–Mumbai route</a>, recently bid farewell to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) after more than three decades of service. His retirement has sparked an outpouring of love from passengers, colleagues and bus enthusiasts, with several videos from his farewell events gaining traction online.</p><p>A farewell function was organised for him on May 29, attended by colleagues, department employees and regular passengers.</p><p>One of the most widely shared clips shows Machado in his KSRTC uniform waving warmly at admirers. </p>.<p>Another video captures moments from his retirement celebration, where Machado is seen cutting a retirement cake and sharing it with well-wishers who had gathered to honour him. During the event, he was also presented with a memorable gift — a framed photograph of him seated in the driver's seat of his bus. The frame carried the message: "Best wishes from KSRTC Bus Lovers, Mumbai."</p>.<p>According to KSRTC, Machado was "never a trip late, never rash on road, and shared a smile for every passenger."</p><p>The videos have since gone viral and attracted love and respect for the driver.</p><p>"Going to miss the smiling man," one user wrote. Another commented, "Happy retirement Joseph sir. Have rode with you many times. You are an amazing person. God bless."</p>