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'Going to miss this man': KSRTC driver ends service after 34 years; internet celebrates his retirement in viral videos

According to KSRTC, Machado was "never a trip late, never rash on road, and shared a smile for every passenger."
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:32 IST
KarnatakaKSRTCViral videoTrendingViralTrending Now

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