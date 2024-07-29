Gokarna Temple: Supreme Court allows Karnataka govt to appoint fresh members in Justice Srikrishna led overseeing panel

Justice Srikrishna, former SC judge, also accused private members of "carrying forward interest of Mutt" and even ex officio members were "unwilling to take a firm stand" and "to conduct themselves independently in financial and other matters".

In its application, the Karnataka government represented by advocate D L Chidananda also sought the court's permission to replace its members by appointing Ganapathi Shivarama Hirebhat as Upadivanta, Subramanya Chandrashekar Adi as Upadivanta, Parameshwara Subramanya Prasad Ramani and Mahesh Ganesh Hiregange as eminent persons.

It also noted Income Tax issue and audit of the accounts since 2008 were serious issues.

Seeking fresh appointments, it said, "There are also some concerns in local quarters about the perceived proximity of the old members to the petitioner Mutt, which would defeat the entire purpose of the committee."

The state government said it sought to appoint fresh members to the committee on July 12, 2023 but the High Court first stayed it on a petition filed by Mutt and finally on January 23, 2024 quashed it, saying the applicant state has to seek permission from the apex court before making fresh nominations.

In its 2021 order, the apex court has directed Ramchandrapura Mutt, which was managing the temple by virtue of the top court's previous order, to hand over the charge of the shrine to the Assistant Commissioner, who was directed also act as secretary of the ‘overseeing committee’.

The matter arose before the top court after the mutt challenged the Karnataka High Court's judgement of August 10, 2018, which had quashed the B S Yediyurappa government's decision of August 12, 2008, to hand over the control of the temple to the mutt.

The petitioner, along with its pontiff Raghaveshwara Bharathi, claimed its history dated back to the 8th century AD when it was established by Adi Shankaracharya, who formed a ‘mutt’ at Gokarna and ordered his disciples to look after the affairs of the Gokarna Temple.

The top court, however, had said no documents to establish the fact of the temple belonging to the ‘mutt’ was brought to its notice.

"Since a final decision is to be taken in these appeals, the appropriate course in the interest of the temple as well as the devotees as also the ‘mutt’ would be to allow the administration of the temple by an independent committee," the court had then said in its order.