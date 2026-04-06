<p>Mangaluru: Thieves broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments weighing about 136 grams worth Rs 13,32,800 and cash amounting to Rs 6 lakh while the family was away at a temple, at Ballamanja, in Macchina village of Belthangady taluk. </p><p>In a complaint to Punjalkatte police station, complainant D Murali (50) who is engaged in agriculture and priestly work said that on Sunday evening, he along with his family left their house after locking the cupboard and securing the main door to attend the Brahmakalasha at the Anantheshwara temple in Ballamanja. </p>.Karnataka police nabs thief, recovers gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh .<p>When his wife and others returned home in the night, they noticed that the front door was partially open. On entering the house, they found that the lock of the bedroom cupboard had been broken and clothes were scattered inside. Murali was immediately informed over the phone, following which he rushed home. Unknown persons are believed to have broken the front door lock using a tool, entered the house, and forced open the cupboards. The stolen valuables comprise gold chains, bracelet, rings, necklace, bangles, earrings, pendant and small gold pieces bearing images of deities received as offerings during priestly services. </p><p>In addition to the gold ornaments, the thieves also allegedly stole Rs 3 lakh in cash earned from agricultural produce and another Rs 3 lakh saved from priestly services. The total value of the stolen gold and cash is estimated at Rs 19,32,800.</p><p> A case has been registered at Punjalkatte police station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.</p>