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Gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 19 lakh stolen from house in Belthangady

The stolen valuables comprise gold chains, bracelet, rings, necklace, bangles, earrings, pendant and small gold pieces bearing images of deities received as offerings during priestly services.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatheft

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