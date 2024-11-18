Gold ornaments worth Rs 63 lakh stolen from passenger's suitcase onboard CST Mangalore Express

<p>Udupi: A family has lost 900 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 63 lakh while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Udupi.</p><p>In a complaint, Avinash, a resident of Mumbai, said that he along with his family had boarded the CST Mangalore Express (Train No 12133, Coach No S3) from Mumbai on November 15 and had placed four suitcases, containing clothes and gold ornaments, under their seat without locking them properly, using only zip locks. </p><p>Upon reaching Indrali Railway Station on November 16, they returned home and opened the bags in the evening, only to find that the gold ornaments were missing from two suitcases.</p>.Hukkeri: 3 feared drowned while fishing in Ghataprabha river .<p>The complainant suspects that the theft occurred somewhere between Panvel and Kankavli railway stations. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station under Section 303(2) of the BNS.</p><p><strong>Gold worth 31 lakh stolen in separate case </strong></p><p>In a separate case, a home nurse has been accused of stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 31,17,100 from a house where he was employed in Udupi.</p><p>In a complaint, Prasad (57), from Badagubettu, Udupi said that he hired Siddappa K Kodli as a home nurse through "Diksha Home Health Care" in Parkala, Udupi, to take care of his aged father 15 days ago. </p><p>On November 17, between 9:15 am and 1:15 pm, Siddappa K Kodli allegedly stole a pair of diamond earrings weighing six grams and valued at approximately Rs 43,800 from a glass rack in the hall, as well as gold and diamond jewellery weighing approximately 427 grams and valued at Rs 31,17,100 from a secret locker in the complainant's bedroom. </p><p>A case has been registered at Udupi Town Police Station under Section 306 BNS.</p>