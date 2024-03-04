Gold worth Rs 45.92 lakh seized at MIA

Mangaluru: Customs officials seized 729 grams of gold that was smuggled into the country at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Sunday.

According to the officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 45,92,700. On the basis of suspicious movement of a passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Abu Dhabi, the officers intercepted him. While frisking him, a beep sound was heard from his waist.