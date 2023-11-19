Gold worth Rs 70.02 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangaluru Customs have seized 1,179 grams of gold in the last 10 days at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the total seized gold is Rs 70,02,568
According to the officials, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, two passengers travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru by Indigo flight 6E1163 and Air India Express flight IX814 were intercepted between November 9 to 13.
On scanning and open examination of their baggage, gold of 21.6/24 carat was found concealed in the form of beading rods in the trolley bag and rhodium quoted gold objects concealed in wrist watch, ball-point pen, hair trimmer, stainless steel wool scourer and one rhodium coated coin. The value of the total seized gold is Rs 18,17,718.
On November 18, officials seized 857 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai to Mangaluru by Air India Express flight IX 814. On scanning his checked-in baggage, dark images of certain objects were found, indicating the presence of heavy metal.
On detailed examination, two circular pieces concealed in two car speakers, two rectangular cut pieces in an airpod and one rectangular piece in a power adapter, which was gold of 24 carat purity was detected.
The total value of the seized gold on Saturday was Rs 51,84,850. The suspect was arrested and produced before the magistrate, said the officials.