Gold worth Rs 70.02 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangaluru Customs have seized 1,179 grams of gold in the last 10 days at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the total seized gold is Rs 70,02,568

According to the officials, on the basis of profiling done by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, two passengers travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru by Indigo flight 6E1163 and Air India Express flight IX814 were intercepted between November 9 to 13.