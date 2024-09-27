Golden throne assembled for first private darbar of Mysuru royal family's Wadiyar after becoming MP

It was later assembled at the Ambavilas Darbar hall of Mysuru Palace. The entire process was done in the presence of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Palace Board Deputy Director, T S Subramanya, according to Palace Board ACP H M Chandrashekar.

A series of pujas including Ganapathi homa, Navagraha homa, Shanthi Pujas and others were performed in Mysuru Palace by a team of palace priests before the golden throne was assembled.

During Dasara YKC Wadiyar will take up a series of rituals and pujas on all ten days. He will ascend the golden throne and hold a private Darbar symbolically on the first day of Dasara on October 3 morning, and every evening around 7 pm for about ten to 15 minutes, on the first nine days of Dasara.

A lion mask will be installed on the throne -- as part of 'Prana Prathishtana' ritual on the first day of Dasara before Wadiyar ascends. That mask will be removed before the Vijaya Yathre of YKC Wadiyar on Vijayadashami day on October 12.

The throne will be dismantled on October 27, after the festivities, and kept in the strong room again until next year's Dasara.