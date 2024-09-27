Golden throne assembled for first private darbar of Mysuru royal family's Wadiyar after becoming MP

Mysuru: The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru is gearing up for their private Dasara/Sharannavarathri celebrations in the Mysuru Palace.
On Friday, the historical gem studded golden throne, weighing 280 kg, was assembled for the first symbolic private Darbar of the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru -- Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar -- after he became Mysore-Kodagu MP, as part of the tradition.
The throne, which was dismantled after Dasara last year and kept in the strong room of Mysuru Palace Board, was removed amid tight security around 8.30 am on Friday.
It was later assembled at the Ambavilas Darbar hall of Mysuru Palace. The entire process was done in the presence of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Palace Board Deputy Director, T S Subramanya, according to Palace Board ACP H M Chandrashekar.
A series of pujas including Ganapathi homa, Navagraha homa, Shanthi Pujas and others were performed in Mysuru Palace by a team of palace priests before the golden throne was assembled.
During Dasara YKC Wadiyar will take up a series of rituals and pujas on all ten days. He will ascend the golden throne and hold a private Darbar symbolically on the first day of Dasara on October 3 morning, and every evening around 7 pm for about ten to 15 minutes, on the first nine days of Dasara.
A lion mask will be installed on the throne -- as part of 'Prana Prathishtana' ritual on the first day of Dasara before Wadiyar ascends. That mask will be removed before the Vijaya Yathre of YKC Wadiyar on Vijayadashami day on October 12.
The throne will be dismantled on October 27, after the festivities, and kept in the strong room again until next year's Dasara.
Entry for visitors to Mysuru Palace was restricted for the first half of the Friday from 10am to 1pm. In view of rituals and pujas to be taken by erstwhile royal family, the entry to Palace will also be restricted on October 3 from 10am to 2pm; full day on October 11 on Mahanavami or Ayudapuja day and October 12 on Vijayadashami day; from 10 am to 1pm on October 27, according to Mysuru Palace Board DD T S Subramanya.
Published 27 September 2024, 07:04 IST