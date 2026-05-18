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Good spell of rain in Chamarajanagar district bring down temperature levels

Parts of Hassan district received moderate rains for around half an hour.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakarainChamarajanagar

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