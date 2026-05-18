Good spell of rain in Chamarajanagar district bring down temperature levels

<p>Hanur, Gundlupet, Yelandur and Chamarajanagar taluks experienced a good spell of rain on Monday afternoon, bringing down the temperature levels.</p><p>Onion, garlic and turmeric crops, grown in Bheemanamedu village of Gundlupet taluk, got washed away due to the rains. The banana crop was damaged due to gusty winds, which also damaged other horticultural crops.</p>.Farmers rue their luck as unrelenting showers cause extensive damage in Karnataka.<p>Small ponds and lakes in Hanur taluk have received water. Due to the deficit pre-monsoon rains this year, the Palar River that passes through Cauvery and Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife sanctuaries had dried up, resulting in water shortage for animals. Now, with good rains in the region, the water sources have been filled. </p><p>Parts of Hassan district received moderate rains for around half an hour.</p><p>Mysuru city and surrounding areas remained overcast from morning, with sporadic rains at some areas.</p><p>Bharathinagar and surrounding areas in Mandya district experienced good rains for around two hours.</p>