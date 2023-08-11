Karnataka: Goods vehicle ploughs into kids, two dead

Two kids died on the spot and three others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding goods vehicle (Tata Ace) ran over them at Gollaradoddi village in the taluk on Wednesday night.
While Rohin (8), son of Lakshmisha and Kavita couple, and Shalani (8), daughter of Rajanna-Shantamma, died on the spot, three other kids - Suchith, Gautami and Lekhana - were rushed to Nimhans in Bengaluru after administering first aid at a private hospital in Ramanagara.
Varadaraju, the driver of Tata Ace, abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.