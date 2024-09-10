Google identifies Kasarkod Tonka foot road as Olive Ridley turtle road

Hubballi: Local fishermen and environment activists at Kasarkod Tonka in Honnavar taluk are rejoicing as Google has identified a foot road near their settlement as ‘Olive Ridley Turtle Road’ and the sandy beach next to it as a conservation area.

They say this move can lead to better conservation and protection in the future.

The 1.4 km-long mud road has been in dispute for the last five years after a private port company sought the court’s direction to declare it a port road and allow them to widen it to a four-lane and asphalt it, as it leads to a proposed private port.