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Google to hold recruitment drive at Visvesvaraya Technological University; train 25,000 students in AI

Google has decided to visit three colleges affiliated to the university under centralised placement system.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:17 IST
EducationIndiaKarnatakaVisvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)

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