Google to hold recruitment drive at Visvesvaraya Technological University; train 25,000 students in AI

<p>Davangere:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/collect-caste-data-of-applicants-students-visvesvaraya-technological-university-tells-colleges-3966883"> Visvesvaraya Technological University</a> (VTU) is likely to become the first university in the country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with US-based Google company.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Thursday, VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar claimed that he visited Google and it is all set to sign MoU with VTU. It has agreed to train over 25,000 students in Artificial Intelligence. "I am going to attend an international summit slated to be held on June 25. We will implement many programmes in association with Google," he said. </p><p>He said, till now, Google used to visit only one college for placements. Now, it has decided to visit three colleges affiliated to the university under centralised placement system. Over four lakh students of the university are becoming engineering graduates every year. "In order to ensure that all of them get equal opportunities, Google has agreed to hold recruitment drive in colleges affiliated to the university."</p><p>He also explained that the university has established a reverse engineering laboratory to enable students to develop skills and develop prototype models. The workshop will remain open around the clock. The university is also contemplating to establish 19 cubic quantum computer laboratory at a cost of Rs 25 crore.</p>.VTU gets 10 applications for new engineering colleges.<p>He also claimed that VTU made history by declaring the final-semester B.E. and B.Tech results just 10 minutes after the exams concluded. The rapid processing allowed over 56,000 students to receive their scores instantly, achieving a remarkable 99.98 per cent pass rate. "We are the first to introduce an internship platform for engineering students."</p><p>When questioned on the impact of the rise in the number of deemed universities on VTU, he said quality matters in today's world. "There is no threat to VTU as we are known for quality. A private university in the state had decided to return 1,800 seats to Karnataka Examination Authority as they could not fill their seats."</p><p>He also claimed that "Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has sought our help in conducting the examination process including results smoothly. A representative of KPSC is slated to visit VTU in Belagavi shortly."</p><p>He also informed that there has been a decline in number of students visiting foreign universities to pursue degree in engineering after 75 per cent students of the university have got employment in IT industry.</p>