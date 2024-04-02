‘Goonda’ remark on Shah: Yathindra gets notice

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, also the chief election officer, has issued a notice to former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah for his “goonda” remark on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“The notice has been issued based on the complaints made by the flying squad, local election officer and nodal officer enforcing model code of conduct,” Shilpa said.
It may be mentioned that recently, in a Congress workers’ meeting in Hanur, Yathindra had targeted Amit Shah saying that he is a goonda and rowdy and he faces murder cases.
(Published 01 April 2024, 23:41 IST)