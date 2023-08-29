Governance at a standstill in state, says Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that administration had come to a standstill in the state, due to the battle for one-upmanship between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
Governance is not happening as it must be when a party with full majority is in power, he said.
Bommai said, “There is severe drought in the state. But the government is yet to declare it. It has failed to protect the state’s water resources even as law and order situation is in a mess. The government has belied the expectations of the people in 100 days of its coming to power”.
He alleged that corruption was rampant. “Contractors are forced to give commission to get their bills cleared. The government is not even able to fill potholes,” Bommai said.
On possible desertions of leaders from BJP, he said, “We will sit and discuss with such leaders. The Congress is trying to poach our leaders as it has no candidates for Lok Sabha elections.”