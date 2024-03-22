Government decision to hold Board Exams for classes 5,8, 9 and 11 valid: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to resume the summative assessment -2 (SA-2)/board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11. A division bench comprising Justices K Somashekar and Rajesh Rai K directed this in an order allowing the appeals filed by the state government.

The bench held that the state has the power to prescribe the manner in which the examinations are to be conducted.

The state had challenged the order passed by a single bench quashing the notifications for conducting SA-2 while allowing the petitions filed by the Organization for Unaided Recognized Schools and Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka.

These two notifications were issued to designate the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) as the competent authority to conduct the SA-2 for classes 5, 8, and 9 and the annual examinations for class 11. The notifications covered the students studying in government, aided and unaided schools and colleges in Karnataka, that follow the Karnataka State Board Syllabus.